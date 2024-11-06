AGL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.58%)
AIRLINK 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.26%)
BOP 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.39%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
DFML 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.85%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.06%)
FCCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
FFBL 67.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.28%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.53%)
HUBC 108.76 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.22%)
HUMNL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.4%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.46%)
MLCF 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
NBP 59.60 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.74%)
OGDC 183.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.97%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
PIBTL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.4%)
PPL 146.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.15%)
PRL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
PTC 16.56 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (8.66%)
SEARL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TPLP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.08%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 50.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.79%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.33%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,806 Increased By 37.8 (0.39%)
BR30 29,678 Increased By 278.1 (0.95%)
KSE100 92,304 Increased By 366.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 28,840 Increased By 96.6 (0.34%)
Nov 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-06

Justice Amin-ud-Din to head 7-member constitutional bench

Terence J Sigamony Published 06 Nov, 2024 05:50am

ISLAMABAD: The 12-member Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) by a majority of 7 to 5 picked Justice AminudDin Khan as the head of seven-member constitutional bench in the Supreme Court.

The constitutional bench includes judges from all the four provinces; Justice AminudDin and Justice Ayesha A Malik from Punjab, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi from Sindh, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan from Balochistan, and Justice Mussarat Hilali from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The JCP constituted the bench in 7-5 split decision, with a majority of the members voted in favour of the constitutional bench. The sources claimed that CJP Afridi, senior-most judges Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Muneeb Akhtar and opposition PTI members Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz opposed the decision.

The first meeting of the reconstituted Judicial Commission marks a procedural step in advancing the functions of the Commission under the framework provided by the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Yahya Afridi chaired the meeting, which was attended by senior puisne judge Justice Mansoor, Justice Munib, Justice AminudDin, Senator Farooq H Naek, Senator Shibli Faraz, MNA Sheikh Aftab Ahmad, MNA Omar Ayub, Roshan Khursheed Bharucha, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, and Pakistan Bar Council representative Akhtar Hussain.

Justice Amin is the fourth senior most judge in the apex court. According to the constitutional amendment, if the bench chief is already a member of the commission, he will become the second senior judge member.

Justice AminudDin Khan also became a member of the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Committee. Under the Practice and Procedure Amendment Act, the head of the constitutional bench shall become the third member of the committee. Justice Mandokhel also became 13th member of the Judicial Commission.

On October 21, 2024, President Asif Ali Zardari ratified the 26th Constitutional Amendment on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after crucial amendments were passed by two-thirds members of the Parliament.

Amendments were made in various provisions of the constitution. The freshly-amended Article 175-A states that a 13-member judicial commission, comprising the chief justice, three most senior judges of the Supreme Court, most senior judge of the constitutional benches, law minister, attorney general for Pakistan, a nominee from the Pakistan Bar Council, two members each from the National Assembly and the Senate, and a woman or non-Muslim from outside parliament will work for the appointment of the judge in the Supreme Court, High Courts and the Federal Shariat Court.

According to the press release, issued by Secretary JCP, at the outset Omar Ayub objected to quorum of the Commission highlighting the absence of one member. The objection was later put to a vote and by majority the meeting affirmed that the proceedings are in consonance with the Constitution and can continue in the absence of one member.

The Commission also discussed the establishment of a dedicated Secretariat to support and perform its functions and, after thorough consideration; the Commission authorised the chairman to proceed with its rule making and establishment.

The Commission also considered the formation of a constitutional bench within the Supreme Court to consider constitutional matter/ cases. The chief justice expressed the views of the judges regarding the constitutional bench under Article 175(A) of the constitution and suggested certain duration of the bench.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SC Judicial Commission of Pakistan JCP Justice Amin Ud Din Khan constitutional bench CJP Yahya Afridi

Comments

200 characters

Justice Amin-ud-Din to head 7-member constitutional bench

Development goals: AIIB vows support to Pakistan

Notification issued: Contingency posts axed for cost savings: FD

Up to Rs300bn annual saving expected

PSFCL board, NDRMF: Two decisions of CCoSOEs overturned by Cabinet

NPMC reviews price stabilisation strategies

FBR acquiesces to changes in ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

Infighting in Nepra worsens

Banks and other financial institutions: SECP launches electronic mortgage register

PIA’s governance ‘flaws’ identified by SAEP

August FCA: Nepra approves over 40 paisas provisional positive adjustment for KE

Read more stories