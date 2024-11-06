Minister stresses security audit of airports

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar has emphasised conducting a security audit and ensuring that all stakeholders are involved in the airport security process.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to focused on key issues and reforms related to the airport security, he directed the immediate implementation of orders to form a committee for airport security matters.

The committee will include the Additional Chief Secretary Home Iqbal Memon, Additional IG Karachi, DIGs East, CTD, SB, SPU, Joint Director of Intelligence Bureau, ASF, and Civil Aviation Authority representatives from law enforcement agencies.

The committee's responsibilities will involve creating SOPs for foreign nationals and assigning security-related duties.

For enhanced security around and within the airport, the Home Minister instructed the installation of additional CCTV cameras.

He also directed the committee to prepare a comprehensive SOP detailing the responsibilities of each institution and official for review.

He said that the security for foreign nationals will be strengthened further, ensuring exceptional safety measures.

The Home Minister expressed the commitment to work diligently and emphasized the need to maintain this level of dedication.

The meeting was attended by ACS Home, IGP Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IGP Karachi, the Joint Director of IB, DIGs, CTD, Special Branch, and representatives from other law enforcement agencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024