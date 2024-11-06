Oil prices edge up on weak dollar

NEW YORK: Oil prices edged up about 1% on Tuesday on a weaker US dollar on the day when voters cast ballots in what is expected to be an exceptionally close US presidential election, after rising more than 2% in the previous session as OPEC+ delayed plans to hike production in December.

Brent futures rose 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $75.43 a barrel by 1:15 p.m. EST (1815 GMT), while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 37 cents, or 0.5%, to $71.84. The US presidential contest between Republican former President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris hurtled toward an uncertain finish on Tuesday as millions of Americans headed to the polls.

“The (election) result might not be known for days, if not weeks, and it will most plausibly be challenged and contested,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM, a brokerage and consulting firm that is part of TP ICAP.

“Yesterday, however, it was the OPEC+ group that stole the show. Brewing Middle East tension and the weaker dollar also played their parts in sending oil ... higher,” Varga said. The US dollar slid to a three-week low versus a basket of other currencies as traders squared positions ahead of the US election results.

A weaker greenback makes oil less expensive in other countries, which can increase demand for the fuel. The US trade deficit surged to nearly a 2-1/2-year high in September as businesses boosted imports to meet robust domestic demand and in anticipation of higher tariffs on goods.

Trump has promised to impose a 60% tariff on Chinese goods and at least a 10% levy on all other imports if he wins Tuesday’s election. Elsewhere in the US, energy firms in the Gulf of Mexico started evacuating workers from offshore platforms ahead of Tropical Storm Rafael, which is on track to strengthen into a hurricane this week. Analysts say the storm could reduce oil production by about 4 million barrels. Oil prices had been supported by the announcement on Sunday by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, to push back a production hike by a month from December as weak demand and rising non-OPEC supply depress markets. Still, risk-taking remains limited with a busy week - including the US election, the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting and a meeting of China’s National People’s Congress keeping many traders on the sidelines, said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG International, a financial firm.

“Eyes are also on China’s NPC meeting for any clarity on fiscal stimulus to uplift the country’s demand outlook, but we are unlikely to see any strong commitment before the US presidential results, and that will continue to keep oil prices in a near-term waiting game,” Yeap said.