Pakistan reaffirms support to Iran’s sovereignty, territorial integrity

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday reiterated his total condemnation of Israel’s attack against Iran last month, and reaffirmed his country’s support for Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Talking to the visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the prime minister also welcomed him on his first official visit to Pakistan as foreign minister of Iran, and conveyed his good wishes to Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei and President Massoud Pezeshkian.

PM Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen its brotherly relationship with Iran through maintaining regular high-level exchanges, as well as enhancing mutually advantageous cooperation across all spheres of shared interest.

During the meeting, the worrying situation in the Middle East came under discussion.

While reaffirming Pakistan’s unequivocal support to the Palestinian people in their just struggle for self-determination and statehood, the prime minister reiterated strong condemnation of and grave concern over the Israel’s ongoing genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people.

He also emphasised upon the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, provision of unhindered humanitarian assistance and, above all, grant of the inalienable right to self-determination to the Palestinian people, as guaranteed to them by the relevant resolutions of the UN, as well as Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

