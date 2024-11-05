AGL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.58%)
AIRLINK 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-2.26%)
BOP 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
CNERGY 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.39%)
DCL 8.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
DFML 41.76 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.85%)
DGKC 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.06%)
FCCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
FFBL 67.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.28%)
FFL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.53%)
HUBC 108.76 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (2.22%)
HUMNL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.4%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.26%)
KOSM 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.46%)
MLCF 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
NBP 59.60 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (1.74%)
OGDC 183.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (0.97%)
PAEL 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.14%)
PIBTL 5.97 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.4%)
PPL 146.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.15%)
PRL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.68%)
PTC 16.56 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (8.66%)
SEARL 68.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 35.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
TPLP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.08%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 50.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.79%)
UNITY 26.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.33%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,809 Increased By 41.1 (0.42%)
BR30 29,711 Increased By 311.1 (1.06%)
KSE100 92,304 Increased By 366.3 (0.4%)
KSE30 28,840 Increased By 96.6 (0.34%)
Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Euro zone yields inch up, US election keeps traders in check

Reuters Published 05 Nov, 2024 02:34pm

LONDON: Euro zone bond yields edged up on Tuesday, kept in check by the US election which could drive significant volatility across global bond markets, as well as other asset classes.

Germany’s 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone bloc, rose nearly 2 basis points to 2.41%, a little below last week’s three-month high of 2.447%.

Euro zone bond markets will close well before voting concludes in Tuesday’s US presidential election, but with potentially sharp swings to come when trading begins on Wednesday, investors were nervous about placing large bets.

Market consensus ahead of the election is that a victory by former President Donald Trump would lead to higher US Treasury yields due to his policies pushing inflation and growth higher likely causing a slower place of rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Euro zone yields rise after better than expected data

The picture in Europe is more complicated however.

While euro zone bonds have largely tracked moves in the US Treasury market in recent months, if Trump were to impose the heavy tariffs he has threatened on Europe, it could hurt economic growth and push the European Central Bank to accelerate rate cuts, sending yields lower.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield was 1 basis point higher at 3.68%, leaving the gap between Italian and German 10-year yields at 126 bps.

Euro zone government bonds

Comments

200 characters

Euro zone yields inch up, US election keeps traders in check

Shooting in Karachi injures two Chinese nationals

Rupee slips lower against US dollar

Federal cabinet approves Hajj Policy 2025, Pakistan’s quota to be 179,210

NA session indefinitely adjourned after PTI’s protest

Buying momentum at PSX persists as SBP cuts interest rate by 250bps

Farrukh Sabzwari appointed Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) CEO

Pakistan’s Neem secures $4mn credit facility from DNI Group

Gold price per tola decreases Rs500 in Pakistan

Kamala Harris closes campaign in Philadelphia, Trump in Michigan on eve of deadlocked election

ECC approves circular debt management plan

Read more stories