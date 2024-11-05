QatarEnergy offers some 2025 term gas-to-liquid diesel cargoes for sale, sources say

SINGAPORE: QatarEnergy has kickstarted some term negotiations for gas-to-liquid diesel cargoes loading next year via a sales tender, two trade sources who received the tender document said on Tuesday.

The refiner is offering four or five 324,000-barrel cargoes for loading between December this year and March or April next year from the Ras Laffan port, they said, adding that the loading times for the first cargo will either be Dec. 9-11 or Dec. 23-25.

Saipem wins $4bn contract from QatarEnergy

The tender closes on Nov. 6 with same-day validity.

The state-owned energy major also offered a similar term for this year loading in October 2023, Reuters records showed.