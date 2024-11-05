AGL 38.52 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.53%)
AIRLINK 131.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-0.97%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DCL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
DFML 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
DGKC 88.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.53%)
FCCL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.48%)
FFBL 66.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
FFL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.94%)
HUBC 109.16 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (2.59%)
HUMNL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.4%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.63%)
MLCF 42.69 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.13%)
NBP 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.4%)
OGDC 183.90 Increased By ▲ 2.65 (1.46%)
PAEL 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 148.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.27%)
PRL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.29%)
PTC 16.50 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (8.27%)
SEARL 69.50 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.03%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
TPLP 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.19%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 50.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.41%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.7%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 9,820 Increased By 52 (0.53%)
BR30 29,774 Increased By 373.8 (1.27%)
KSE100 92,339 Increased By 400.6 (0.44%)
KSE30 28,836 Increased By 92.4 (0.32%)
Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets mixed ahead of US election

Reuters Published 05 Nov, 2024 01:55pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Tuesday as investors took a cautious approach ahead of the US presidential election, while Saudi Aramco reported a drop in quarterly earnings.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris both predicted victory as they campaigned across Pennsylvania and other battleground states on Monday in the final, frantic day of an exceptionally close US presidential election.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.8%, weighed down by a 1% fall in aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group and a 0.5% decrease in Al Rajhi Bank.

Oil behemoth Saudi Aramco was down 0.6%, after reporting a 15.4% drop in third-quarter profit due to lower crude prices and weaker refining margins.

It, however, maintained its dividend at $31.1 billion for the quarter.

Meanwhile, the kingdom posted a budget deficit of 30 billion riyals ($8 billion) in the third quarter, a finance ministry statement showed on Monday, as lower oil prices weighed on revenue.

Dubai’s main share index eased 0.2%, with toll operator Salik Company losing 1.2%, while Sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank fell 0.2%, ahead of its earnings announcement.

Most Gulf markets fall as OPEC+ delays oil output hike

In Abu Dhabi, the index was flat. Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - traded in a narrow range ahead of what is expected to be an exceptionally close US presidential election, after rising more than 2% in the previous session as OPEC+ delayed plans to hike production in December.

The Qatari benchmark index added 0.1%, helped by a 0.4% rise in Qatar Islamic Bank.

Gulf stock markets Saudi Aramco Republican Donald Trump Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris

Comments

200 characters

Major Gulf markets mixed ahead of US election

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Buying momentum at PSX persists as SBP cuts interest rate by 250bps

Transparency and accountability: Finance Division notifies SOEs Regulations

Shooting in Pakistan’s Karachi injures two Chinese nationals

Pakistan’s Neem secures $4mn credit facility from DNI Group

Aurangzeb highlights positive trajectory of indicators

Farrukh Sabzwari appointed Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO

Kamala Harris closes campaign in Philadelphia, Trump in Michigan on eve of deadlocked election

ECC approves circular debt management plan

Punjab govt not mulling buying PIA: Azma

Read more stories