AGL 38.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.5%)
AIRLINK 131.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.94%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DCL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
DFML 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
DGKC 88.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.53%)
FCCL 35.29 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
FFBL 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
FFL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.65%)
HUBC 109.24 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (2.67%)
HUMNL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.4%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.63%)
MLCF 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.03%)
NBP 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.4%)
OGDC 183.99 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.51%)
PAEL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 148.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
PRL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.29%)
PTC 16.46 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (8.01%)
SEARL 69.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.67%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
TPLP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.05%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 50.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.7%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,819 Increased By 50.8 (0.52%)
BR30 29,788 Increased By 388.4 (1.32%)
KSE100 92,354 Increased By 416 (0.45%)
KSE30 28,845 Increased By 101.6 (0.35%)
Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Fulham strike twice in stoppage time to beat Brentford

AFP Published 05 Nov, 2024 01:24pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LONDON: Harry Wilson struck twice in stoppage time to give Fulham a dramatic 2-1 victory over west London rivals Brentford on Monday.

Vitaly Janelt had blasted the Bees in front against the run of play midway through the first half.

Fulham were frustrated until added time when substitute Wilson flicked home the equaliser and then head in a winner at the death.

“It was an amazing feeling to come on and get the two goals to win the game. We deserved it, we kept them pinned in throughout,” said Wilson.

Victory lifts Marco Silva’s men up to ninth and just three points off the top four.

Brentford had been headed for the top half themselves until the late turnaround, but instead remain in 12th.

Fulham failed to make the most of a purposeful start as Reiss Nelson was denied by Mark Flekken.

Brentford had barely threatened prior to going in front on 24 minutes when Janelt took aim from distance and fired a blistering shot past Bernd Leno.

Emile Smith Rowe wasted a big chance to reply immediately and the home side struggled to break through Brentford’s mass ranks of defence after half-time.

With Mbappe gone, misfiring PSG are under pressure in Champions League

It took until Fulham’s 25th attempt on goal to beat Flekken, as Wilson’s inventive effort looped over the Dutch goalkeeper from Adama Traore’s cross.

Moments later, the Welsh international had a fortuitous second. Wilson’s attempted header came off his shoulder to wrong-foot Flekken and flew into the top corner.

“They both went in but not how I would have wanted!” Wilson added. “The first one I just helped it on to the back post and the second one was more lucky.

“I was trying to head it into the other corner but it hit my shoulder and went in.”

Brentford Fulham Harry Wilson

Comments

200 characters

Fulham strike twice in stoppage time to beat Brentford

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Buying momentum at PSX persists as SBP cuts interest rate by 250bps

Transparency and accountability: Finance Division notifies SOEs Regulations

Shooting in Pakistan’s Karachi injures two Chinese nationals

Pakistan’s Neem secures $4mn credit facility from DNI Group

Aurangzeb highlights positive trajectory of indicators

Farrukh Sabzwari appointed Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO

Kamala Harris closes campaign in Philadelphia, Trump in Michigan on eve of deadlocked election

ECC approves circular debt management plan

Punjab govt not mulling buying PIA: Azma

Read more stories