AGL 38.51 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.5%)
AIRLINK 131.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.94%)
BOP 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
CNERGY 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
DCL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.25%)
DFML 40.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.27%)
DGKC 88.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.53%)
FCCL 35.29 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.6%)
FFBL 66.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.15%)
FFL 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.65%)
HUBC 109.24 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (2.67%)
HUMNL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.4%)
KEL 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
KOSM 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.63%)
MLCF 42.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.03%)
NBP 59.40 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.4%)
OGDC 183.99 Increased By ▲ 2.74 (1.51%)
PAEL 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
PIBTL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 148.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
PRL 23.52 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.29%)
PTC 16.46 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (8.01%)
SEARL 69.25 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.67%)
TELE 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TOMCL 35.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.69%)
TPLP 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.05%)
TREET 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 50.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.39%)
UNITY 26.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.7%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,819 Increased By 50.8 (0.52%)
BR30 29,788 Increased By 388.4 (1.32%)
KSE100 92,354 Increased By 416 (0.45%)
KSE30 28,845 Increased By 101.6 (0.35%)
Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Thai baby hippo Moo Deng ‘predicts’ US election win for Trump

AFP Published 05 Nov, 2024 01:15pm
This screengrab taken from handout video footage released by Khao Kheow Open Zoo on November 4, 2024 shows Moo Deng (L), a four-month-old pygmy hippo who has recently become a viral internet sensation, eating a dish of carved fruit with Donald Trump’s name in Thai, with its mother Joana (R) in their enclosure at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri province. Photo: AFP
This screengrab taken from handout video footage released by Khao Kheow Open Zoo on November 4, 2024 shows Moo Deng (L), a four-month-old pygmy hippo who has recently become a viral internet sensation, eating a dish of carved fruit with Donald Trump’s name in Thai, with its mother Joana (R) in their enclosure at Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Chon Buri province. Photo: AFP

BANGKOK: The polls put the US election on a knife-edge, but as Americans go to vote, Thailand’s superstar baby hippo Moo Deng has predicted former president Donald Trump will regain the White House.

The chubby chomper took the internet by storm with her adorable antics at Khao Kheow Open Zoo, quickly becoming a staple of social media memes and inspiring a raft of merchandise.

Now Moo Deng, whose name means “bouncy pork”, has predicted a comeback victory for the Republican over Democrat Kamala Harris.

Offered two dishes of carved fruit, each emblazoned with one of the candidates’ names, the four-month-old pigmy hippo chose Trump, in video posted online by the zoo.

Georgia poll worker threatened to bomb election workers, US prosecutors say

Moo Deng has proved a particular hit in the United States, where comedian Bowen Yang portrayed her in a “Saturday Night Live” comedy sketch.

She also beat both Trump and Harris in an unofficial presidential poll run by “The Tonight Show”, taking 93 percent of the vote.

While the soothsaying skills of hippos are largely untested, other animals have achieved global fame predicting the outcome of world events, most notably the legendary Paul the Octopus.

Kamala Harris closes campaign in Philadelphia, Trump in Michigan on eve of deadlocked election

The clairvoyant cephalopod shot to global stardom by correctly predicting eight matches in the 2010 World Cup from his aquarium in Germany.

White House Thailand US presidential election Republican Donald Trump 2024 US Presidential election 2024 US election Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris US presidential elections US election misinformation baby hippo Moo Deng Khao Kheow Open Zoo

Comments

200 characters

Thai baby hippo Moo Deng ‘predicts’ US election win for Trump

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Buying momentum at PSX persists as SBP cuts interest rate by 250bps

Transparency and accountability: Finance Division notifies SOEs Regulations

Shooting in Pakistan’s Karachi injures two Chinese nationals

Pakistan’s Neem secures $4mn credit facility from DNI Group

Aurangzeb highlights positive trajectory of indicators

Farrukh Sabzwari appointed Pakistan Stock Exchange CEO

Kamala Harris closes campaign in Philadelphia, Trump in Michigan on eve of deadlocked election

ECC approves circular debt management plan

Punjab govt not mulling buying PIA: Azma

Read more stories