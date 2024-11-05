The 8th edition of ‘The Future Summit’ to commence tomorrow in Karachi

KARACHI: Unity Foods Limited and Nutshell Conferences Group are jointly organizing the 8th Edition of the future summit (TFS), Pakistan’s largest corporate event, in strategic partnership with Faysal Bank Limited and Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI). The event will be held in the financial capital of Pakistan, Karachi, on November 6-7, 2024.

The Future Summit is a platform where industry experts, thought leaders, and innovators from across the globe unite to reshape economic dynamics and strategic landscapes. Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue; Muhammad Ali, Minister of State for Power, Government of Pakistan; Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al Rumaithi, Consul General of the United Arab Emirates; Augie K Fabela II, Founder & Chairman, Board of Directors, VEON; Kaan Terzioglu, Group Chief Executive Officer, VEON; and former Governors of State Bank of Pakistan, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, Dr. Shamshad Akhtar and Dr. Reza Baqir along with other national and international speakers will be addressing the event.

Farrukh Amin, Chief Executive Officer, Unity Foods Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the summit, “I am honored to be part of ‘THE FUTURE SUMMIT 2024’ as a co-Host with the Nutshell Conferences Group. At this annual premier gathering we will explore strategies for a resilient and sustainable future. Unity Foods, is dedicated to driving positive change in Pakistan’s food sector, meeting modern dietary needs, and building a robust agri-business foundation that supports local communities.”

The event will curate conversations on transforming Pakistan into a regional economic powerhouse and a globally competitive force. The Summit serves as a catalyst for stakeholders to craft actionable strategies that will elevate Pakistan’s market position, strengthen its industrial capabilities, and accelerate its path to regional dominance.

Nutshell Conferences Group’s initiative to host business summits across different domains and sectors over the years has garnered significant acclaim from government bodies, corporate entities, private and public sectors, and civil society. With 1,000 delegates, alongside 25 global experts and corporate leaders, and 40 of the top public and private leaders from Pakistan, ‘What Matters Now’ is promised to be a unifying effort to unravel the complexities of today’s economic landscape and sculpt a resilient, prosperous future.

Through collaborative dialogue and strategic planning, participants will map out concrete initiatives to enhance Pakistan’s competitive advantage in key sectors, driving its evolution into a formidable player in the global economy.

Augie K Fabela II, Founder & Chairman, Board of Directors, VEON; Muhammad Ali, Minister of State for Power, Government of Pakistan; Dr. Reza Baqir, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal and Global Practice Leader, A&M’s Sovereign Advisory Services; Farrukh Amin, Chief Executive Officer, Unity Foods Limited; Simon Atkinson, Global Chief Knowledge Officer, Ipsos; Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue; Prof Mark Turrell, Founder, unDavos; CTO, Fresh Solutions AI and CEO, Orcasci, UK; Yousaf Hussain, President, Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry and President & CEO, Faysal Bank Limited; Chun Wee, Regional Policy and Insights Lead, ACCA; Dr. Ayesha K. Khan, Regional Managing Director, Acumen; Stéphanie Kioutsoukis, CEO & Co-Founder, Fresh Solutions AI; Mudassar Aqil, Group Executive Banktech, MTN; Faisal Mohammed AlShimmari, Head of ESG & Corporate Strategy, Mashreq, William Bao Bean, Managing General Partner, Orbit Startups; Dr Yanan WU, CFA, Chairman/CEO, Surfin Meta Digital Technologies Pte. Ltd. (Singapore) and Meta Fund Investment Management Pte Ltd. (Singapore); Zafar Masud, Chairman, Pakistan Banks’ Association and President & CEO, The Bank of Punjab; Fatima Asad-Said, Chief Executive Officer, Abacus; Kaan Terzio?lu, Group Chief Executive Officer, VEON; Kuanysh Taishibekov, Advisor to the Chairman of the Executive Board-Rector, Kazakh National Research Technical University and Head of the External Affairs, National Geographic Kazakhstan; Jules Smith, Summit Moderator; Matteo Scalabrino, Associate, Bankers without Boundaries (BwB); Ede Borbely, Vice President, Bankers without Boundaries (BwB); Paul Keijzer, Co-Founder & CEO, The Talent Games and Founder & CEO, Engage Consulting; Dr. Rehan alTaji, Founding Partner, SaudiX, KSA and Founder & CEO, PXDX, UAE; Douglas Corley, Co-Founder, Sage Health and Co-Founder & CEO, Equity Health Foundation; Konstantin Makarov, Senior Executive Officer, StratLink, Middle East & Africa; Strategic Advisor, Global Markets, Van Tuyl Companies & Perry Ellis International; Saquib Ahmad, Managing Director, SAP Pakistan, Iraq, Bahrain & Afghanistan; Abdul Haseeb, Managing Director, TMC Private Limited; Ahmad Mobeen, Senior Economist – Asia-Pacific, S&P Global Market Intelligence; Mujeeb Zahur, Managing Director, S&P Global Pakistan; Sajjeed Aslam, Partner, SpectrEco LLC, USA; Dr. Fatima Khushnud, Executive Director, Pakistan Environment Trust; Maheen Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, InfraZamin Pakistan; Ali Khizar, Director Research, Business Recorder; Dr. Amjad Waheed, Chief Executive Officer, NBP Fund Management Limited; Andrew Bailey, Managing Director, BASF Pakistan; Jimmy Nguyen, Founder & CEO, New Win Global and Senior Advisor, Prism Carbon Solutions LLC; Johannes (Hans) Kedzierski, Chief Executive Officer, Novacare Hospital; Dr. David Heyman, Founding Partner, Andalus Holdings & Board Member, Kings College Hospital London – UAE; Junaid Ahmed, President & CEO, Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited; Prof. Michael Sung, Chairman, CarbonBlue Innovations & HorizenDigital and Founding Director, Institute of Digital Finance Innovation, Zhejiang International Business School; Imtiaz Gadar, Chief Executive Officer, Al Meezan Investment Management Limited; Imtiaz Gadar, Chief Executive Officer, Al Meezan Investment Management Limited; Ayla Majid, ACCA’s Global Deputy President and Founder & CEO, Planetive; Jehan Ara, Founder & CEO, Katalyst Labs; Muhammad Atif Hanif, Chief Executive Officer, Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited; Dr. Bakheet Ateeq Al Rumaithi, Consul General of the United Arab Emirates; Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, Acting President/CEO, Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited; Khurram Shahzad Khan, President & CEO, HABIBMETRO Bank; Sadia Dada, Chief Distribution & Marcomms Officer, K-Electric; Imran Haleem Shaikh; Deputy CEO, Bank Islami Pakistan Limited; Saira Awan Malik, President, TCS Private Limited; Dr. Ishrat Husain, N.I, H.I, Author, Economist, former Federal Minster & Governor State Bank of Pakistan; Syed Amir Ali, Deputy CEO, Meezan Bank Limited; Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Chairperson, Pakistan Stock Exchange Ltd & Former Federal Minister for Finance & Former Governor State Bank of Pakistan; Philip Skinner, Head of Middle East, North Africa & Pakistan, GuarantCo and Origination Lead for Nature, Private Infrastructure Development Group (PIDG); Amir Shehzad, Executive Director, Unity Foods Limited; Mahmoud Hatem, Vice President for Middle East & Africa, Moharram & Partners; Rehmat Hasnie, President & CEO, National Bank of Pakistan; Adnan Rizvi, Managing Partner, KPMG Pakistan; Farhan Akram, Chief Financial Officer, Dawlance; Nadir Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, Faysal Funds; Farhan Tahir, Acting Managing Director & CFO, Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited; M. Haroon Qassim, Managing Director, PharmEvo (Private) Limited; Mansoor Ali Khan, Chief Executive Officer, Bank Al Habib Limited; Michael Clark, Futurist & Ex Global Head of Digital Transformation, Mastercard; Christos Argyriou, Chief Executive Officer, MNT-Halan Pak B.V.; Rifah Qadri, Executive Director Marketing & Corporate Communications, easypaisa/TMB; Rabia Ahmad, Director & CEO Nutshell Group; Usman Yousuf, Director, Nutshell Communications; Chairman, ProPakistani; Regional Entrepreneur & Investor; Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Pakistan’s Chief of Air Staff (retd) (2015-2018); Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, Founder & Chairman, Nutshell Group will express their views during multiple sessions of this two-day summit.

