Nov 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-05

Sri Lanka shares end lower

Reuters Published 05 Nov, 2024 03:30am

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, hurt by industrials and communication services stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.06% lower at 12,855.44, snapping seven straight session of gains.

Ceylon printers Plc and Union Chemicals Lanka Plc were the top losers on the index, down 16% and 2%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 69.6 million shares from 104.3 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.86 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.35 million) from 4.92 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 107.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.78 billion rupees, the data showed.

foreign investors Sri Lankan rupees Sri Lanka shares

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares end lower

Transparency and accountability: Finance Division notifies SOEs Regulations

Aurangzeb highlights positive trajectory of indicators

ECC approves circular debt management plan

Punjab govt not mulling buying PIA: Azma

Stakeholders urge Power Division to address theft, losses in Mepco

Remaining 18 IPPs: Row over figures main hurdle to talks

Raise in paid-up capital under NAP: Asif-led panel to mull over relief for Jet Green

PPL secures 10-year lease for Sui gas field

Drug-related issues: Sindh minister seeks support of MPs, media

Addition of 4 more PSX firms likely: MSCI to announce Nov Index review tomorrow

Read more stories