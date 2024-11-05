Sri Lanka shares end lower

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, hurt by industrials and communication services stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.06% lower at 12,855.44, snapping seven straight session of gains.

Ceylon printers Plc and Union Chemicals Lanka Plc were the top losers on the index, down 16% and 2%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 69.6 million shares from 104.3 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.86 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($6.35 million) from 4.92 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 107.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.78 billion rupees, the data showed.