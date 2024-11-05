Indian shares post worst session in over a month

MUMBAI: Indian shares logged their worst session in more than a month on Monday, weighed down by uncertainty around the hotly-contested US presidential election, while volatility spiked to a three-month high.

The NSE Nifty 50 fell 1.27% to 23,995.35, while the BSE Sensex lost 1.18% to 78,782.24. Both benchmarks logged their biggest single-day drop since Oct. 3.

“Investors are cautious. They are refraining from making major bets and are taking profits because of uncertainty over US presidential elections,” said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy at WealthMills Securities.

The benchmarks fell about 6% each in October on record monthly foreign outflows and dull earnings. They had gained 15% in the previous four months and hit record highs, but are still overvalued compared to historical averages, according to analysts.

In the US, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump remain virtually tied in opinion polls ahead of Tuesday’s election and the winner might not be known for days after voting ends.

“While a potential victory for Harris is seen as a neutral-to-positive event for markets, a Trump victory is seen as a positive due to his pro-corporate policies, including the plan to cut tax rates for companies,” said Bathini.