Markets Print 2024-11-05

Selective buying on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 05 Nov, 2024 03:30am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Monday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 16,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,400 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,800 per maund. The rate of Primark cotton is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,900 per maund.

Approximately, 400 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 400 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo were sold at Rs 18,200 per maund, 1000 bales of Mian Wali were sold in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund, 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 18,100 to Rs 18,200 per maund and 200 bales of Khan Pur were sold at Rs 18,100 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

