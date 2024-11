OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) chief minister on Sunday condemned a “deeply disturbing” grenade attack on a busy market in the main city of occupied Srinagar, which police and media reported left several wounded.

“A grenade attack on innocent shoppers at the ‘Sunday market’ in Srinagar is deeply disturbing,” IIOJK chief minister Omar Abdullah said in a statement.