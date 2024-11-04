AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
World Print 2024-11-04

Iran arrests girl student who ‘stripped to protest harassment’

AFP Published 04 Nov, 2024 03:29am

PARIS: Iranian authorities arrested a female student on Saturday after she staged a solo protest against harassment by stripping to her underwear outside her university, reports said.

The woman, who has not been identified, had been harassed inside Tehran’s prestigious Islamic Azad University by members of the Basij paramilitary force who ripped her headscarf and clothes, according to reports by several news outlets and social media channels outside Iran.

She then took off her clothes in protest and sat outside the university dressed in just her underwear before defiantly walking in the street to the astonishment of passers-by, videos posted on social media showed.

Under the dress code mandatory in Iran, women must wear a headscarf and loose-fitting clothes in public.

The footage, which was first posted by Iranian student social media channel the Amir Kabir newsletter, was published by numerous Persian-language outlets, including the Hengaw rights group and Iran Wire news website, as well as Amnesty International

The footage appeared to have been shot by onlookers in a neighbouring building. Another video showed her being bundled into a car by men in plain clothes and driven off to an undisclosed location.

The Amir Kabir newsletter alleged she was beaten during the arrest.

“Iran’s authorities must immediately and unconditionally release the university student who was violently arrested after she removed her clothes in protest against abusive enforcement of compulsory veiling by security officials,” Amnesty International said.

The London-based rights group, which has in the past years chronicled allegations of abuse against women in Iranian prisons, added: “Pending her release, authorities must protect her from torture and other ill-treatment and ensure access to family and lawyer.”

It added that “allegations of beatings and sexual violence against her during arrest need independent and impartial investigations”.

