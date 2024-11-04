Carpet industry urges govt to help it boost exports

LAHORE: Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) chairman Mian Atiqur Rehman said that increasing exports is impossible without removing unnecessary obstacles from various departments and securing government support.

He said organizations like SMEDA should provide financial and technical assistance for establishing carpet production centers in rural areas to increase production.

“The 41st International Exhibition, scheduled for 2025, will be designed according to new trends, for which proposals will be solicited in advance,” Mian Atiqur Rehman expressed these thoughts while addressing the review meeting at the Association’s office.

Present on the occasion were Patron-in-Chief Abdul Latif Malik, Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed, Chairperson Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Ejazur Rehman, senior leaders Usman Ashraf, Major Akhtar Nazir (retd), Saeed Khan, Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Akbar Malik, Saadur Rehman, Faisal Saeed Khan, and others.

Mian Atiqur Rehman said that currently, our priority is to increase the exports of handmade carpets. However, we are not producing at the desired level, and there are several reasons for this. To retain skilled artisans associated with this industry, we need to make it attractive, for which the government and relevant organizations must support us. He proposed establishing handmade carpet production centers in rural areas to increase the number of skilled artisans and provide employment opportunities for people at their doorsteps. The government should provide land for establishing these centers; we are ready to form joint ventures. He emphasized that handmade carpet production involves various sectors, and projects should be initiated to bring all stakeholders under one umbrella, ensuring increased production.

Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed said that despite their best efforts to preserve the handmade carpet industry, success is unlikely without government support. He emphasized the need to address issues related to the Torkham border, State Bank, and FBR to enable industry stakeholders to wholeheartedly focus on boosting exports.

Various proposals were discussed to resolve industry challenges; ensuring stakeholders can confidently increase exports with determination.