MUMBAI: Indian shares logged gains in a special one-hour “muhurat” trading session on Friday to mark the festival of Diwali, led by auto stocks on the back of positive monthly sales data.

The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.41% to 24,304.35, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.42% to 79,724.12, both snapping a two-day losing streak. Many traders believe that gains made during “muhurat”, which means auspicious in Hindi, bring prosperity and wealth in the year ahead.