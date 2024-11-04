Moldovan official accuses Russia of meddling in presidential runoff

CHISINAU: A Moldovan security official accused Russia on Sunday of “massive interference” as Moldovans voted in a tightly contested presidential election that could see Moscow claw back influence in a country drawing closer to the European Union.

Pro-Western incumbent Maia Sandu, who has accelerated the nation’s push to leave Moscow’s orbit and join the EU, faces Alexandr Stoianoglo, an ex-prosecutor general backed by the traditionally pro-Russian Socialist Party.

The fortunes of Sandu, who set Moldova on the long path of EU accession talks in June, is being closely watched in Brussels a week after Georgia, another ex-Soviet state seeking membership, re-elected a ruling party regarded in the West as increasingly pro-Russian.

Moldova’s future has been in the spotlight since Russia in 2022 began its full-scale invasion of neighbouring Ukraine to the east.