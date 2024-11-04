AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-04

Maryam visits under-construction PIC-II

Safdar Rasheed Published 04 Nov, 2024 03:29am

LAHORE: “Make PIC-II functional as soon as possible,” Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned during her visit to the under-construction PIC-II near the canal.

She reviewed the ongoing construction activities in various sections of PIC-II like the installation of dry partition wall and HVAC. She said, “With the establishment of PIC-II, the pressure of patients on Punjab Institute of Cardiology will be reduced.” She also reviewed the quality of construction materials, and other construction-related issues.

The Chief Minister highlighted, “Implementation of a plan to provide complete cardiology facilities in every district has started.” She noted, “By introducing card system for pediatric heart surgery, operations of hundreds of children have been completed quite easily.”

Chief Minister was briefed in detail about the PIC-II project by CEO Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority Shah Mir Iqbal. She appreciated his efforts and gave him guidelines to further improve the design. She directed the relevant authorities to ensure the supply of machinery required for PIC-II project.

Madam Chief Minister was apprised, “Punjab Institute of Cardiology-II project will consist of 250 beds, and state-of-the-art hybrid operation theaters will be built in it.” She was briefed further, “Emergency, surgical & medical units and ICUs will also be built in PIC-II.” She was briefed that more than 90% of the gray structure of PIC-II has been completed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ICUs Maryam Nawaz Sharif HVAC

Comments

200 characters

Maryam visits under-construction PIC-II

‘Can’t sell PIA for peanuts,’ says Aleem

FBR chalks out steps to reduce anticipated Q2 collection shortfall

Scholz summons two ministers over rival plans to fix economy

US election 2024 outcome uncertain in seven key states

Imran, Nawaz summoned by Election Commission

Grenade attack wounds several in IIOJK

Crowd hurls mud, insults at Spanish royals, PM on visit to flood zone

Punjab police recover missing counsel for IK

PCGA reveals significant cotton output decline YoY

Govt shuts primary schools in Lahore over record pollution

Read more stories