Maryam visits under-construction PIC-II

LAHORE: “Make PIC-II functional as soon as possible,” Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned during her visit to the under-construction PIC-II near the canal.

She reviewed the ongoing construction activities in various sections of PIC-II like the installation of dry partition wall and HVAC. She said, “With the establishment of PIC-II, the pressure of patients on Punjab Institute of Cardiology will be reduced.” She also reviewed the quality of construction materials, and other construction-related issues.

The Chief Minister highlighted, “Implementation of a plan to provide complete cardiology facilities in every district has started.” She noted, “By introducing card system for pediatric heart surgery, operations of hundreds of children have been completed quite easily.”

Chief Minister was briefed in detail about the PIC-II project by CEO Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority Shah Mir Iqbal. She appreciated his efforts and gave him guidelines to further improve the design. She directed the relevant authorities to ensure the supply of machinery required for PIC-II project.

Madam Chief Minister was apprised, “Punjab Institute of Cardiology-II project will consist of 250 beds, and state-of-the-art hybrid operation theaters will be built in it.” She was briefed further, “Emergency, surgical & medical units and ICUs will also be built in PIC-II.” She was briefed that more than 90% of the gray structure of PIC-II has been completed.

