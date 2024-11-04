AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
‘Startup Synergy: Model and Plan Sprint 2024’ held at ISRA University

Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2024 03:29am

HYDERABAD: On the directions of the President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, the Vice President, Shan Sehgal, attended and addressed the event ‘Startup Synergy: Model and Plan Sprint 2024’ held at ISRA University.

Emphasizing the crucial role of training and guidance for young entrepreneurs in the SME sector, he stated that with Pakistan’s youth constituting over 60% of the population, empowering educated youth to venture into business will pave the way for a self-reliant economy in Pakistan. “If every educated young person harnesses their skills in the field of business, the day is not far when Pakistan’s economy will be able to stand on its own feet,” he remarked.

Shan Sehgal, who served as an esteemed judge at the event, was joined by Professor Dr. Arifa Bhutto from the University of Sindh and Zaki Zeeshan. Organized under the Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE) and Office of Research, Innovation, and Commercialization (ORIC) at ISRA University, this two-day event offered an ideal platform for young entrepreneurs, attracting participants from prominent institutions such as SST Public School Rashidabad, the University of Sindh, Mehran University of Engineering & Technology, and the University of Karachi. He applauded the participation of 27 dynamic teams who showcased innovative ideas and creative business concepts, reflecting new perspectives on business solutions and future-focused strategies.

He expressed his admiration for ISRA University’s leadership, particularly acknowledging Vice Chancellor Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Qazi and the ORIC team, with special mention of Haseebullah Memon, Additional Director ORIC, for their dedication to shaping the next generation of innovators. He praised their commitment to fostering a learning environment that bridges practical experience with academic excellence.

The Vice President affirmed HCSTSI’s ongoing support for initiatives that strengthen the economy through youth-led innovation and emphasized the importance of such programs in equipping young entrepreneurs with hands-on training, workshops, and opportunities to develop business models.

He highlighted the need to extend such resources to youth, especially from interior Sindh, to provide them with insights into the modern business environment and technical skills that can empower them to contribute effectively to economic progress. To establish successful training models in entrepreneurship, he suggested that universities offer financial, technical, and managerial support to aspiring entrepreneurs.

Vice President Shan Sehgal conveyed his deep appreciation for ISRA University’s pioneering efforts, adding that HCSTSI envisions a bright future for Pakistan’s entrepreneurial sector through such platforms. He expressed optimism that initiatives like these will introduce new dynamism and success into the business sector, opening doors for young people to realize their dreams and drive economic growth.

