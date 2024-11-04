AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 04, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-04

Need stressed to improve SMEs in KP

Recorder Report Published 04 Nov, 2024 03:29am

PESHAWAR: A three days workshop organised by Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) focused on improving environment for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Utilizing the Technology of Participation (TOP), the event emphasised the Theory of Change for SMEs, fostering collaboration among business owners, associates, and chamber representatives.

The gathering served as a crucial platform for dialogue and cooperation, aimed at enhancing the growth and sustainability of SMEs in the region.

A diverse group from the government and entrepreneurial sectors participated in the event. Members from different entrepreneurial sectors, FBR, SMEDA, chambers of commerce, academia, media, local and international organisations, and the banking sector participated in the event.

The consultations engaged Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stakeholders, revealing SMEs challenges like limited financing, regulatory hurdles, inadequate infrastructure, and competition from larger firms. The discussions underscored the urgent need for a supportive ecosystem.

Ms Hina discussed the theory of change in relation to the consultation workshop, highlighting how stakeholder engagement can lead to tangible improvements for SMEs. She detailed the steps involved, including identifying challenges, setting goals, and implementing strategies that leverage collaboration among participants.

Provincial Chief (SMEDA) KP Rashid Awan stated that complete documentation is required for grant eligibility, emphasizing that a collective stakeholder approach is vital for boosting SMEs. Collaboration between the government and private sector is essential to address SMEs challenges, he added.

Ashfaq Masood, Commissioner of Inland FBR KP emphasised the importance of obtaining an NTN for entrepreneurs’ prosperity and the need to educate them about its significance.

Commissioner RTS, Asim Imam endorsed facilitating and assisting SMEs through the Right to Services for optimal support.

SVP Sharhad Chamber of Commerce Abdul Jalil Jan discussed the importance of collaboration between the government and private sector for the well-being of SMEs.

Ms Nighat, a representative from the Bank of Khyber discussed the bank’s role in facilitating loans and grants for SMEs and entrepreneurs, highlighting their commitment to supporting business growth and development.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

FBR SMEs Smeda CGPA

Comments

200 characters

Need stressed to improve SMEs in KP

‘Can’t sell PIA for peanuts,’ says Aleem

FBR chalks out steps to reduce anticipated Q2 collection shortfall

Scholz summons two ministers over rival plans to fix economy

US election 2024 outcome uncertain in seven key states

Imran, Nawaz summoned by Election Commission

Grenade attack wounds several in IIOJK

Crowd hurls mud, insults at Spanish royals, PM on visit to flood zone

Punjab police recover missing counsel for IK

PCGA reveals significant cotton output decline YoY

Govt shuts primary schools in Lahore over record pollution

Read more stories