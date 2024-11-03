AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
World

Turkiye presses UN for arms embargo on Israel in joint letter

AFP Published 03 Nov, 2024 08:28pm

ANKARA: Turkiye’s foreign ministry said Sunday it had submitted a letter to the United Nations, signed by 52 countries and two organisations, calling for a halt in arms deliveries to Israel.

“We have written a joint letter calling on all countries to stop the sale of arms and ammunition to Israel. We delivered this letter, which has 54 signatories, to the UN on November 1,” said Hakan Fidan at a press conference in Djibouti, where he was attending a Turkiye-Africa partnership summit.

“We must repeat at every opportunity that selling arms to Israel means participating in its genocide”,“ said Fidan who added that the letter is “an initiative launched by Turkiye”.

Israeli attacks kill at least 31 people in Gaza, medics say

Among the signatories was Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Algeria, China, Iran and Russia, with the two organisations being the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on the UN to impose an arms embargo on Israel, which he said would be an “effective solution” to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

