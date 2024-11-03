AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

NZ skipper Latham lauds team for greatest series win

Reuters Published November 3, 2024 Updated November 3, 2024 04:56pm

New Zealand captain Tom Latham was lost for words following his team’s stunning 3-0 triumph in India on Sunday but had no doubt that it was their greatest series victory.

With their 25-run victory in the final match the Black Caps became the first team to whitewash India at home in a series featuring three or more Tests.

“I’m lost for words a bit, in terms of what’s happened over the last three days but also the last three weeks,” Latham told reporters.

“If you asked me at the start of the tour whether I’d be in this position, I would have liked to be in this position, but to be here now and play the cricket that we’ve played is really special and I’m really proud of the group.

“It’s obviously a great moment for New Zealand, probably one of New Zealand’s greatest series wins I think.”

Ajaz Patel stars as New Zealand beat India 3-0 in historic Test sweep

New Zealand’s wins were all the more significant as they were without injured batting mainstay Kane Williamson, and Latham praised Will Young for stepping up.

The 31-year-old scored 244 runs at an average of 48.80 to collect the man-of-the-series award.

“He’s obviously been in our squad for a long period of time now. He probably hasn’t played as much as he would have liked in terms of that backup role,” Latham said.

“He played an important innings in that fourth innings (in Bengaluru), but the way he played here on a wicket that wasn’t easy for batters, he controlled our innings really nicely.

“He trusted his defence, he took brave options, he tried to fire a shot at them and played fantastically well.”

Latham took over as captain from Tim Southee after New Zealand’s 2-0 defeat in Sri Lanka.

“It’s always a really proud moment to lead New Zealand. To come here, my first time as full-time captain and to be in this position is really special,” he added.

“But it’s not about me, it’s about the team. They did the job. Everyone’s chipped in when they needed to and that’s the beauty of a team sport.”

New Zealand host England in a three-match series starting later this month.

Tom Latham England Vs New Zealand Test Series

Comments

200 characters

NZ skipper Latham lauds team for greatest series win

B-52 bombers arrive in Middle East: US military

CFOs of insurance companies: SECP revises eligibility criteria

$213m IFRAP likely to be restructured

Ajaz Patel stars as New Zealand beat India 3-0 in historic Test sweep

Kamala Harris tops Trump in Iowa in latest Des Moines Register poll

PM for bringing Israel to justice for killing journalists

CDA faces criticism as audit reveals lack of transparency

Hasnain returns as Pakistan name playing XI for first ODI against Australia

CJP says humane, effective prison system a must for fair legal framework

Bangladeshi killed in air strike in Lebanon: govt

Read more stories