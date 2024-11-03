AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
Livingstone wins battle of century-making skippers in England victory

AFP Published 03 Nov, 2024 12:43pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

NORTH SOUND: Captain Liam Livingstone cracked a maiden one-day international hundred to lead England to a five-wicket victory against the West Indies on Saturday.

Livingstone’s blistering innings outshone a century earlier in the day scored by opposition skipper Shai Hope.

Chasing 329 to win, the England captain made his hundred off 77 balls with four fours and six sixes.

He ended the innings undefeated on 124 having added another boundary and three more sixes to his total as England claimed victory with 15 balls to spare.

From 160-4, Livingstone and Sam Curran put on a match-winning partnership of 140 for the fifth wicket.

Curran made a run-a-ball 52 while opener Phil Salt (59) and Jacob Bethell (55) also celebrated half centuries.

“At the end of the summer I felt I was getting back to my best, maturing a little and knowing my game,” said Livingstone who is captaining the team in place of the injured Jos Buttler.

“I’m enjoying my cricket and if I’m enjoying my cricket, I usually play well. Sammy played beautifully.”

Evin Lewis run blitz leads West Indies to big victory over England

He added: “We were sloppy in the field but our bowlers did well and took wickets throughout. We have got a lot of young guys learning the ropes in international cricket, this will do them a world of good.”

West Indies fast bowler Matthew Forde took 3-48 but key off-spinner Gudakesh Motie went wicketless in nine overs, conceding 71 runs, the most expensive return of his ODI career.

Hope made 117 – his 17th ODI century – as the West Indies recovered from losing both openers Brandon King and Evin Lewis, a century-maker in the first match, inside four overs with just 12 on the board.

Both wickets fell to fast bowler John Turner, his first victims in the format on his second appearance. Hope’s innings included eight fours and four sixes.

‘Century irrelevant’

Keacy Carty hit 71 while Sherfane Rutherford gave added impetus with a brisk 54 off 36 balls.

Hope described his century as “irrelevant, if it doesn’t contribute to wins”.

He added: “We need to be more disciplined, in the first game we showed that when he hit our straps, things happen.

“We thought we had clear plans, but we did not execute our plans well. We gave them a lot of easy options to score and when you play international cricket, the guys will capitalise and that’s what happened.”

England used nine bowlers in the West Indies innings with only wicket-keeper Salt and Jordan Cox not being thrown the ball. West Indies won the first match by eight wickets at the same venue on Thursday. The three-game series will be decided in Barbados on Wednesday.

“Back in the series, looking forward to Barbados, we will rest up and try to win the series,” added Livingstone.

The two sides will also contest a five-game Twenty20 International series.

