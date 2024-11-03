UK FM David Lammy vows ‘new approach’ ahead of Africa trip

LONDON: UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Sunday vowed a “new approach” with Africa that will “listen rather than tell” as he began a visit to Nigeria and South Africa.

“Our new approach will deliver respectful partnerships that listen rather than tell, deliver long-term growth rather than short-term solutions and build a freer, safer, more prosperous continent,” he said, according to a press release from his ministry.

“I want to hear what our African partners need and foster relationships so that the UK and our friends and partners in Africa can grow together,” he added, as he set off for his first trip to the continent as foreign minister.

Lammy said that economic growth would “underpin our relationships in Nigeria, South Africa and beyond”.

In Nigeria, he will sign a “Strategic Partnership” that will cover growth, national security and climate change.

Lammy will then travel to South Africa, where he will “agree to develop a new UK-South Africa Growth Plan,” according to the Foreign Office.

UK’s David Lammy to press for ceasefires in Mideast visit

He will also attend the Earthshot+ conference in Cape Town, where he will speak with innovators to find out how Britain can help channel finance to environmental solutions.

Founded by Prince William, The Earthshot Prize is a global environmental award and platform designed to develop solutions to ecological problems.