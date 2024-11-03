AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-11-03

PM for bringing Israel to justice for killing journalists

APP Published 03 Nov, 2024 06:34am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called upon the international community and various organizations to bring Israel to justice for the massacre of journalists in Gaza.

Despite international conventions, dozens of journalists in Gaza were deliberately killed to obstruct the truth, the Prime Minister said in his message on the occasion of International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists.

He emphasized journalists from across the world including Pakistan work day and night to keep the world informed. “Unfortunately, journalists have to endure various dangers, hardships, and difficulties in pursuit of truth,” he regretted.

PM Shehbaz condemns Israel’s obstruction of UNRWA operation in Palestine

Besides working in peace, he said the journalists also risked their lives reporting even in conflict zones and during wars. These advocates of truth face restrictions, violence, threats, kidnappings, and even murder, he said adding “Without the protection of journalists, freedom of the press cannot be achieved.” “Our government has taken priority measures to ensure the protection and rights of journalists,” he stated.

The Prime Minister said Pakistani journalists had made immense sacrifices for democracy, adherence to the Constitution, and the rule of law. “The Journalist and Media Workers Protection Act 2021 was passed to protect journalists and media workers.”

Media groups urge EU to suspend treaty, impose sanctions on Israel

PM Shehbaz said health insurance for journalists was also an important initiative of the federal government for their protection.

“We are committed to preventing crimes against journalists, ensuring punishment for perpetrators, and safeguarding journalists in Pakistan,” the Prime Minister assured.

He emphasized that the Constitution of Pakistan guaranteed freedom of expression, freedom of the press, and access to information, and the government of Pakistan was dedicated to ensuring these rights.

Pakistan Israel Gaza journalists PM Shehbaz Sharif press freedom Israel Gaza conflict war crimes in Gaza Gaza genocide journalists in Gaza

Comments

200 characters

PM for bringing Israel to justice for killing journalists

$213m IFRAP likely to be restructured

CDA faces criticism as audit reveals lack of transparency

CJP says humane, effective prison system a must for fair legal framework

CM can’t ban all kinds of transfers, postings: LHC

Germany to provide €20m for BTASP

Bolstering ties: Russian ministerial delegation expected this month

FBR to give cash awards to Inland Revenue officials

CJP summons JCP meeting

Five members nominated for Judicial Commission

Read more stories