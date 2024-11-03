CJP says humane, effective prison system a must for fair legal framework

LAHORE: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi stressed that a humane and effective prison system is essential to ensure a fair legal framework.

The CJP shared his vision in the session that marked the inaugural discussion for developing National Jail Reform Policy, focusing on prison reforms and the welfare of inmates as part of a broader criminal justice reform strategy for Pakistan.

The chief justice noted that data collected by the LJCP reveals a deeply concerning situation nationwide, with 108,643 inmates housed in facilities with an authorised capacity of only 66,625.

Punjab faces particularly severe challenges, with 67,837 prisoners confined in prisons built to accommodate just 36,365.

Further analysis shows that 36,128 of these are under-trial prisoners, many of whom have been awaiting trial for over a year, highlighting a critical issue for the justice system.

Chief Justice Afridi emphasised the importance of addressing these urgent issues in Punjab, beginning a phased approach that will ultimately extend to the entire country. This strategic focus on Punjab underscores his commitment to impactful, sustainable reforms where it is most needed. This series of consultative meetings starts in Lahore—the capital of Punjab and the province with the most overcrowded prisons—and will continue across other cities in Pakistan to gather insights and build consensus on reform initiatives.

The agenda centered on the LJCP’s proposal, a National Jail Reform Policy in alignment with international standards, including the Nelson Mandela Rules, Bangkok Rules, and Beijing Rules, to ensure humane and rehabilitative management across Pakistan’s correctional facilities.

This proposal received strong support from attendees, who considered a phased plan to promote alternative sentencing options and rehabilitation initiatives for under-trial prisoners.

The participants also discussed the possibility of establishing a Jail Reforms Committee, aimed at developing strategies to reduce overcrowding, enhance inmate welfare, and improve case processing efficiency.

Additionally, the Terms of Reference (ToRs) proposed for the National Committee will guide structured efforts to reduce under-trial detention, introduce case management improvements, and implement comprehensive rehabilitation programmes.

The chief justice constituted a sub-committee comprising Justice (retired) Shabbar Raza Rizvi, Saima Amin Khawaja (advocate), Senator Ahad Khan Cheema and Khadija Shah to inspect the jails across the province and to give recommendations to streamline processes to address the high numbers of under-trial prisoners and promote alternative sentencing options, including community service and probation.

Further commitments include expanding rehabilitative initiatives within jails, such as vocational training, mental health support, and educational programmes to aid inmates in successful reintegration upon release.

Under the guidance of CJP Afridi, and with the dedicated data collection and analytical support provided by LJCP, these initiatives are intended to bring about transformative, systemic improvements within Pakistan’s prison system. By prioritising humane treatment, rehabilitation, and efficient case management, this collaborative framework will set the stage for a sustainable and just prison system that upholds human dignity and fosters rehabilitation across the nation.

