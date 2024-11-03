FBR to give cash awards to Inland Revenue officials

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will give cash rewards to the Inland Revenue officials as directed by the Prime Minister.

The FBR has given legal cover to the rewards approved by the Prime Minister for the IR officials including officials of the Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation Inland Revenue.

The FBR will have the legal authority to give rewards of the amount approved by the Prime Minister.

The FBR has issued S.R.O.726(I)2024 to notify draft amendments in the Inland Revenue Reward Rules, 2021.

The FBR would be able to cover services performed by the officers within the category of meritorious services and the reward for such service shall be specified or directed by the Prime Minister.

The amendments have been issued in exercise of the powers conferred by section 227 A and section 2278 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, section 72C and 72D of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and section 42C and 42D of the Federal Excise Act, 2005 and the Islamabad Capital Territory (Tax on Services) Ordinance, 2001 (XLIX of 2001) for information of all persons likely to be affected.

