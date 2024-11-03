AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-11-03

COP29 at risk from graft, fossil fuel interests

AFP Published 03 Nov, 2024 06:34am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PARIS: UN climate summits risk “being undermined by undue corporate influence and fossil fuel industry capture”, two corruption watchdogs said Thursday as oil-and-gas producer Azerbaijan prepares the next global meeting.

Azerbaijan’s hosting of the COP29 talks in November is the second straight year the world’s premier climate negotiations have been hosted in a country deeply tied to oil and gas.

Azerbaijan’s fossil fuel interests, entrenched levels of graft and “autocratic government” put the UN-led climate process at risk, Transparency International and the Anti-Corruption Data Collective said in a report.

But these risks were not unique to Azerbaijan, it said, pointing to past and future COP hosts with strong ties to fossil fuels.

“This report finds that in its current form, COP, as the main global forum for setting the climate policy agenda, is at risk of being undermined by undue corporate influence and fossil fuel industry capture,” the report said.

“Corruption and kleptocracy, too, threaten the integrity of climate conferences, including the upcoming COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.”

AFP has sought a response from the COP29 president and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Azerbaijan, a former Soviet republic wedged between Russia and Iran, has faced considerable scrutiny over its hosting of COP29.

Last week the European Parliament denounced Azerbaijan’s crackdown on critics and said its “ongoing human rights abuses are incompatible” with hosting the summit.

In October, dozens of US lawmakers demanded the release of political prisoners ahead of the climate talks in Azerbaijan, which has been ruled with an iron fist by President Ilham Aliyev since 2003. Azerbaijan has also been challenged over its willingness to advance a historic global agreement inked at COP28 to transition the world away from fossil fuels.

UN climate change Azerbaijan UN climate summit climate summit fossil fuel UNFCCC Baku COP29

Comments

200 characters

COP29 at risk from graft, fossil fuel interests

$213m IFRAP likely to be restructured

PM for bringing Israel to justice for killing journalists

CDA faces criticism as audit reveals lack of transparency

CJP says humane, effective prison system a must for fair legal framework

CM can’t ban all kinds of transfers, postings: LHC

Germany to provide €20m for BTASP

Bolstering ties: Russian ministerial delegation expected this month

FBR to give cash awards to Inland Revenue officials

CJP summons JCP meeting

Five members nominated for Judicial Commission

Read more stories