Five members nominated for Judicial Commission

Naveed Butt Published 03 Nov, 2024 06:34am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq nominated five members for formation of Judicial Commission for Appointment of Judges in the Higher Judiciary.

For this purpose, the speaker National Assembly has written a letter to the Supreme Judicial Commission regarding the formation of a judicial commission for the appointment of judges in the higher judiciary.

Increasing number of SC judges: Govt likely to table bill in NA on Friday

The speaker nominated Leader of Opposition MNA Omar Ayub Khan and MNA Sheikh Aftab Ahmed of PML-N. Additionally, Senator Farooq Naek and Senator Shibli Faraz have also been nominated from the Senate of Pakistan, while Roshan Khursheed Bharucha has been nominated as a woman member of the Judicial Commission by the speaker National Assembly. All nominations have been forwarded to the Secretary of the Judicial Commission.

