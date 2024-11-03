AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-03

Dairy, food sectors: LCCI organises show to highlight importance

Published 03 Nov, 2024

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) on Saturday successfully organized a product and catalogue show spotlighting the dairy and food industry. The companies showcased the sector’s advancements and their products.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, flanked by Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry inaugurated the event. Former LCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar, FPCCI KPK VP Aun Ali, Founding President Sargodha Chamber of Small Traders Sheikh Mohammad Asif, LCCI Executive Committee Members Syed Hassan Raza, Omer Sarfraz Sheikh, Shouban Akhtar, Khurram Lodhi, Ahad Amin Malik, Firdous Nisar along with a substantial number of industry leaders and were present on the occasion.

It would be worth mentioning here that LCCI Executive Committee Member Syed Hassan Raza has played an important role in the success of Catalogue Show.

This gathering underscored the dairy and food sector’s importance as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s economy and its role in ensuring nutrition and food security.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry is working as a platform where stakeholders can display their products and connect with potential business allies.

He said that the dairy and food industry holds immense potential not just for fulfilling domestic requirements but also for boosting exports. The LCCI is dedicated to supporting policies that encourage sustainable development and investment in this field.

He lauded the participating companies for their innovation and commitment to quality and stressed the importance of embracing modern technologies to improve productivity and efficiency. He said that the industry needs to stay dynamic and competitive by adopting new technologies and best practices. The LCCI remains committed to initiatives that elevate industry standards and bolster economic stability.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the events like these are vital for fostering knowledge exchange and collaboration among industry stakeholders. The strong attendance today reflects the keen interest and commitment to advancing our dairy and food sectors.”

The show presented a wide variety of products including dairy items, processed foods, nutritional products and relevant technologies and captured attention from the participants. The event also featured interactive sessions and networking opportunities, discussions on emerging trends, challenges and opportunities for collaboration.

They said that this initiative by LCCI further reinforces its role as a driver of economic progress and a vital link between industry stakeholders and policymakers. The product and catalogue show represents a significant step in the Chamber’s mission to encourage growth and foster innovation in sectors critical to Pakistan’s economy.

