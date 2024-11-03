AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-03

$2bn Maersk Line investment to be discussed on 12th: minister

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2024 07:31am

KARACHI: To finalise the matter of $2 billion investment in Pakistan by the Denmark’s giant Maersk Line, it will be discussed in a high level meeting during the visit of Danish Foreign Minister scheduled on November 12, 2024, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh said on Saturday.

Denmark’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Jakob Linulf, and Pakistan’s Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in October this year.

The minister was confident that the matter would be finalised and an agreement in this regard in expected to be signed soon.

Talking to reporters, the minister pointed out that some other foreign companies have shown their interest to come here and invest in maritime sector in Pakistan.

Earlier, the minister led a performance review meeting to evaluate the progress of key maritime organizations, including the

Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) and Pakistan Marine Academy (PMA).

The meeting highlighted monthly performance metrics, while addressing challenges and identifying areas for improvement. Key topics included strategies to enhance efficiency, productivity, and overall service delivery within the maritime sector.

The meeting concluded with a pledge to implement the recommendations and action plans aimed at fostering growth and development within the maritime sector.

After the Performance Review meeting, the Minister chaired a Khuli Katcheri (open session) to hear complaints and grievances from employees of maritime organizations including other maritime industry stakeholders.

This open forum allowed employees and stakeholders to engage directly with the Minister, sharing their concerns, suggestions, and ideas for enhancing the sector.

The Minister assured stakeholders that their concerns would be acknowledged and their issues addressed in a timely manner.

The open session was attended by representatives from various organisation working under Ministry of Maritime Affairs, including Chairman Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT), Executive Directors of the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), and Commandant of the Pakistan Marine Academy including team members from other maritime organizations.

