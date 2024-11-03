WCLA holds events honouring Dr Iqbal’s legacy

LAHORE: To pay tribute to the Poet of the East, Dr Muhammad Allama Iqbal, the Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) is holding a series of events honouring his enduring legacy.

According to the WCLA, the authority is celebrating the life and works of the legendary poet and philosopher with evenings of poetry recitation and soulful Kalam singing this month. These gatherings aim to connect audiences with the spirit and vision of Iqbal’s poetry, bringing his timeless words and ideas to life.

“The events would take place every Saturday and Sunday throughout November, starting from November 2 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Tomb of Allama Iqbal in Huzoori Bagh, Lahore. This month-long tribute provides an opportunity to rediscover Iqbal’s contributions to literature and philosophy in a setting as timeless as his words,” the Authority said.

Commenting on the events, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari emphasised the importance of honouring our national heroes, saying, “The WCLA is keen to revive the cultural spirit of Lahore city and remembering our heroes is an integral part of that mission. Dr Allama Iqbal’s legacy is not just a part of our history but a guiding light for our future.”

He added that the WCLA is committed to continuing this activity throughout November to honour the Poet of the East and inspire future generations with his poetic legacy.

