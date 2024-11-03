AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-03

Pre-arrest bail of Special Assistant to KP CM rejected

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2024 06:34am

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Saturday, rejected pre-arrest bail of Special Assistant to the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Anti-Corruption, Brigadier Mohammad Musaddiq Abbasi (retired) and another official in a case registered against them regarding the propaganda campaign against Judge Humayun Dilawar.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majuka, while hearing the case, dismissed pre-arrest bail of Abbasi and Umair Siddiq after the accused failed to appear in court, despite their names being called twice.

The court extended the interim bail of accused Siddiq Anjum till November 11. The court earlier rejected bail of the accused due to non-complaince. The court had earlier approved interim bail of the accused till Saturday.

Meanwhile, the FIA official produced the accused, Umair Siddiq, before senior civil judge Muhammad Abbas Shah. The investigation officer of the case told the court that the accused had uploaded a video on social media.

He requested the court to grant seven days remand of the accused in order to arrest the co-accused in the case. The accused told the court that he is assistant director admin in anti-corruption circle. He has not uploaded any video on social media.

The employee who uploaded the copy of the case on social media had already been granted bail, he said. The court, after hearing the arguments, handed over the accused to the FIA on four-day physical remand.

