FBR clarification

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) here regretted to note that some electronic media channels have aired an absolutely baseless and false story stating that IMF has rejected FBR's request for revision of targets.

It is outrightly denied that any such meeting has taken place with the IMF on this subject.

Nor this subject has ever been on the agenda of any of the meetings, virtual or otherwise, with the IMF. Therefore, FBR not only rejects this news but also advises national media to refrain from such fake stories which may affect our national interests adversely.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024