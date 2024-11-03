AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-03

Beaconhouse organises SOT events

Recorder Report Published 03 Nov, 2024 06:34am

KARACHI: The seventeenth edition of SOT Events, organised by Beaconhouse, opened at the local hotel here. This year’s event, titled ‘Guardians of the Future: Shaping Tomorrow with Generative AI’, is a future-oriented two-day event.

For the past 24 years, SOT Events has been at the forefront of conversations that shape the future of society. The 16th edition in 2023, was about the transformative power of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its far-reaching impact on the world. This year, SOT explores AI’s expanding role further, from reshaping industries and redefining creativity to challenging traditional notions of ownership and responsibility.

Bringing together thought leaders, experts, and changemakers from diverse fields, SOT XVII offers a platform for deep reflection and forward-looking discussions. Through panel discussions, workshops, debates, interviews, and keynote talks, we seek to uncover insights and solutions for an ever-evolving world.

Day 1 featured a wide array of discussion topics, including social issues, health, wellbeing, gender, diversity, climate change, fashion, education, and cyber safety. A unique and exciting feature of the SOT is the inclusion of AI Avatars who participate in the conversations as panellists.

The event commenced with a keynote speech by Oscar-winning filmmaker, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Other participants included Sanam Saeed, Mohib Mirza, Vaneeza Ahmad, Dr Pervez Hoodbhoy, Zoraiz Lashari, Nafisa Shah, Mohsin Naveed Ranjha, and, and Tapu Javeri.

With over 30 thought-provoking sessions across two days, SOT 2024 features more than 100 influential speakers including social media influencers like Mooro and Faiza Saleem; media personalities such as Tina Sani and Nadeem Baig; distinguished educationists Dr Sohail Naqvi and Dr Arfa Sayeda Zehra; renowned journalists Wusat Ullah Khan and Amber Rahim Shamsi; celebrated athletes Haider Ali and Faiqa Riaz; and IT experts Dr Basit Riaz Sheikh and Jazib Zahir, among many others. This year’s event also features an immersive science exhibition, developed with MagnifiScience, offering attendees an interactive, hands-on experience.

Speaking about the event, Kasim Kasuri, Chair SOT Events and CEO Beaconhouse School System, said, “As we navigate shifts in AI, the core theme of SOT, Guardians of the Future, takes on new meaning. AI is altering every aspect of our lives and it’s important for us, as individuals and communities, to step up as guardians - mentors, leaders, and advocates shaping a future that’s both inclusive and forward-thinking. At SOT, we're here to explore how we can thoughtfully integrate AI into our lives, ensuring that future generations inherit a world enriched with technology but also rooted in human values.”

SOT is a free and open to the public event series that started in 2000 and is organised by Beaconhouse as part of its social responsibility. SOT conferences have featured over 1,000 thought leaders and changemakers from across the world, including heads of state, prime ministers, heads of major global organisations, and distinguished figures from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Thailand, the UAE, and various other countries.

