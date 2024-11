LAHORE: An antiterrorism court on Saturday extended the interim pre-arrest bail of PTI Secretary General Salman Akram Raja in the October 6 protest case.

The court also directed the investigating officers to present their reports at the next hearing.

The cases were registered at police stations of Shafiqabad, Islampura, Lorry Adda, and Masti Gate, with police naming Salman Raja and other PTI leaders in the FIRs.

