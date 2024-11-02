Saudi investment: roadmap discussed in Riyadh

ISLAMABAD: A high-level meeting of Pak-Saudi Ministers for Investment was held in Riyadh, in which, the roadmap for heavy investment was discussed and important decisions were finalised.

It was agreed to implement the mutual MOUs and agreements in the light of the visit of Saudi delegation to Pakistan and arrival of the prime minister of Pakistan to KSA.

Federal Minister for Board of Investment, Privatization and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan and Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik visited Riyadh along with a high-level delegation where Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Investment Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Faleh and his high-level delegation held detail discussion.

They all agreed to move forward quickly to implement details finalised so far for boosting investment in Pakistan.

Saudi Minister for Investment Sheikh Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz Al-Faleh, while welcoming the federal ministers to Saudi Arabia, said that his recent visit to Pakistan has been very pleasant, positive and constructive in the context of which future developments are being evaluated.

He invited Federal Minister for Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan to participate in the Expo in Saudi Arabia being held on November 25 and 26 which will also help to get more details in this regard.

He said that Saudi Arabia will play an active role in the development of Pakistan’s economy and trade in the future as in the past and will further increase the amount of investment in the sectors that have been identified.

In his conversation, Aleem Khan told the Saudi authorities that Pakistan will ensure the implementation of the priority list of important sectors for investment and provide a favourable environment as well as avoiding unnecessary formalities for Saudi investors to ensure the provision of all kinds of facilities.

He said that we have to further strengthen Pak-Saudi ties by advancing the investment issues according to the new requirements and the visit of the prime minister of Pakistan immediately after him and the presence of the federal ministers is an expression of our strong determination.

