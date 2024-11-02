Jul-Oct exports up 13.45pc to $10.88bn YoY

ISLAMABAD: The country’s exports increased by 13.45 per cent during the first four months (July-October) of current fiscal year 2024-25 and stood at $10.880 billion compared to $9.590 billion during the same period of last fiscal year (2023-24).

The trade data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed that trade deficit narrowed by 5.59 per cent during the first four months of the current fiscal year and stood at $6.974 billion compared to $7.387 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

The country’s imports increased by 5.17 per cent and stood at $17.854 billion during the first four months of the current fiscal year compared to $16.977 billion during the same period of last fiscal year.

Pakistan’s trade deficit in October 2024 narrowed by 31.09 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to $1.498 billion as compared to a deficit of $2.174 billion recorded in the same month last year, according to data released by the PBS.

Exports registered 10.64 per cent growth and stood at $2.975 billion in October when compared to $2.689 billion during the same month of last fiscal year.

Imports registered 8.02 per cent decline and stood at $4.473 billion in October when compared to $4.863 billion during the same month of last fiscal year.

On monthly basis, trade deficit narrowed by 17.69 per cent and stood at $1.498 billion in October compared to a deficit of $1.820 billion recorded in September 2024.

Exports in October rose by 4.90 per cent to $2.975 billion compared to $2.836 billion in September 2024. Imports decreased by 3.93 per cent in October 2024 and stood at $4.473 billion compared to $4.656 billion in September 2024.

