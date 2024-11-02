AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
World Print 2024-11-02

Lebanon accuses Israel of rejecting truce after Beirut strikes

AFP Published 02 Nov, 2024 06:15am

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s prime minister accused Israel of rejecting a ceasefire after the Israeli military bombed the Hezbollah stronghold of south Beirut for the first time this week on Friday.

At least 10 strikes hit the southern suburbs before dawn after the Israeli military issued evacuation warnings, with AFPTV footage showing explosions and clouds of smoke.

“The raids left massive destruction in the targeted areas, as dozens of buildings were levelled to the ground, in addition to the outbreak of fires,” Lebanon’s National News Agency reported, adding that strikes also targeted Aley, southeast of the capital, and Bint Jbeil in the country’s south.

The Israeli military said it continued operations against the Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon and its Palestinian ally Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The strikes came a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met US officials to discuss a possible deal to end the war in Lebanon, ahead of Tuesday’s US presidential election.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the “expansion” of Israel’s attacks, saying they signalled a refusal to engage in truce efforts.

“The Israeli enemy’s renewed expansion... and its renewed targeting of the southern suburbs of Beirut with destructive raids are all indicators that confirm the Israeli enemy’s rejection of all efforts being made to secure a ceasefire,” he said.

Afterwards, the NNA reported that Israeli warplanes conducted fresh strikes on the eastern city of Baalbek, home to UNESCO-designated Roman ruins.

On Thursday, strikes on Baalbek in eastern Lebanon left six dead, the news agency said, adding six others were killed in raids on Maqna.

