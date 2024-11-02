AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-02

Iranian Ambassador appreciates Pak Navy for rescuing 23 Iranian fishermen

Naveed Siddiqui Published 02 Nov, 2024 07:20am

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam has extended his sincere appreciations to Pakistan Navy for the active and conscientious response to the distress call of assistance from a fishing boat and safely rescuing 23 Iranian fishermen caught in an accident in the open sea.

He said that Iran and Pakistan have close mutual support and cooperation in the Rescue and Humanitarian Assistance Operations at the international waters. The ambassador added, “I recollect gratefully that in March 2024 Pakistan Navy rescued eight fishermen caught in fire.”

Iran and Pakistan have always remained committed to stand by each other in hard times during the history of the two brotherly countries, he further said.

Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUAR, while deployed on Regional Maritime Security Patrol, rescued an Iranian Fishing Dhow AL MUHAMMADI with 23 fishermen onboard, stranded over 1,200 nautical miles from its home port.

According to Pak Navy Media Wing, PNS ZULFIQUAR promptly responded to distress call of Fishing Dhow AL MUHAMMADI. Upon communication with Pakistan Navy Ship, Fishing Dhow reported a seriously injured crew member as well defective engine and requested for necessary assistance.

PNS ZULFIQUAR swiftly responded and dispatched its medical and technical teams which provided first aid to the injured fisherman who had severely injured his hand while repairing the boat’s engine. Two more sick crew members were examined and provided medical assistance. In addition, ship’s team also repaired the boat’s engine.

In line with national objective of ensuring peace and stability in the region; Pakistan Navy regularly deploys its assets on Regional Maritime Security Patrol.

During deployment, PN ships also provide assistance to ships operating at sea. The humanitarian assistance operation displays Pakistan Navy’s unflinching resolve towards safety and security of seafarers plying in the Indian Ocean Region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

pakistan navy Pak Navy PN relief and rescue operations Iranian Ambassador Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam PNS Iranian fishermen

Comments

200 characters

Iranian Ambassador appreciates Pak Navy for rescuing 23 Iranian fishermen

Passco to allocate, release wheat: ECC

Saudi investment: roadmap discussed in Riyadh

Qatar to invest $3bn in diverse sectors: minister

Anti-terror bill moved in NA: LEAs, agencies could detain suspects for 3 months

Badin-IV South Block: Alleged sale of gas thru unlicensed co irks Senate panel

‘Rs38.925bn outstanding on account of KP govt’s NHP share’

LHC backs CCP’s role in regulating competition

Qatar to further deepen economic, investment ties

BoD for amending SMEDA Ordinance 2002

KP govt signs deal to establish own power transmission line

Read more stories