Iranian Ambassador appreciates Pak Navy for rescuing 23 Iranian fishermen

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam has extended his sincere appreciations to Pakistan Navy for the active and conscientious response to the distress call of assistance from a fishing boat and safely rescuing 23 Iranian fishermen caught in an accident in the open sea.

He said that Iran and Pakistan have close mutual support and cooperation in the Rescue and Humanitarian Assistance Operations at the international waters. The ambassador added, “I recollect gratefully that in March 2024 Pakistan Navy rescued eight fishermen caught in fire.”

Iran and Pakistan have always remained committed to stand by each other in hard times during the history of the two brotherly countries, he further said.

Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUAR, while deployed on Regional Maritime Security Patrol, rescued an Iranian Fishing Dhow AL MUHAMMADI with 23 fishermen onboard, stranded over 1,200 nautical miles from its home port.

According to Pak Navy Media Wing, PNS ZULFIQUAR promptly responded to distress call of Fishing Dhow AL MUHAMMADI. Upon communication with Pakistan Navy Ship, Fishing Dhow reported a seriously injured crew member as well defective engine and requested for necessary assistance.

PNS ZULFIQUAR swiftly responded and dispatched its medical and technical teams which provided first aid to the injured fisherman who had severely injured his hand while repairing the boat’s engine. Two more sick crew members were examined and provided medical assistance. In addition, ship’s team also repaired the boat’s engine.

In line with national objective of ensuring peace and stability in the region; Pakistan Navy regularly deploys its assets on Regional Maritime Security Patrol.

During deployment, PN ships also provide assistance to ships operating at sea. The humanitarian assistance operation displays Pakistan Navy’s unflinching resolve towards safety and security of seafarers plying in the Indian Ocean Region.

