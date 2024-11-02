CS reviews law and order situation

KARACHI: Chief Secretary Sindh, Asif Hyder Shah, chaired a meeting to review law and order concerns and discuss the strengthening of surveillance and monitoring strategies to enhance public safety across the province.

The meeting addressed critical issues, including the proliferation of fake number plates, unauthorized tinted vehicle glasses, and the display of arms, emphasizing the need to curb these illegal activities to improve overall public security.

During the session, the Chief Secretary issued directives to the Home Department to formulate a comprehensive communication strategy to raise public awareness and ensure compliance with law-and-order regulations.

This strategic plan will engage the public, providing essential guidelines to promote lawful conduct and foster community safety. Additionally, the Chief Secretary highlighted the importance of vigilant neighborhood surveillance and instructed officials to develop an expanded system for monitoring activities in local communities.

To enhance these efforts, the meeting proposed the establishment of local community watch groups under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners along with members of all security agencies, which will aid in identifying suspicious activities and improving coordination with law enforcement.

Key officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary Home, ACS Local Government, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Additional IG Karachi and representatives from the Rangers, were in attendance, while divisional commissioners have attended the meeting via video link, offering valuable insights on maintaining a cohesive approach to safety and law enforcement efforts in Sindh.

The Chief Secretary reiterated the Sindh Government's commitment to upholding law and order, urging departments to actively collaborate in addressing these pressing issues and ensuring a secure environment for all citizens.

