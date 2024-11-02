CBD Punjab holds breast cancer awareness session

LAHORE: Demonstrating its commitment to the health and well-being of its workforce, Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), held an exclusive Breast Cancer Awareness session dedicated to its female employees.

This event, organized in observance of Pinktober, aimed to provide critical insights into early breast cancer detection, recognition of symptoms, and preventative health measures. The session reflected CBD Punjab’s focus on creating a supportive and health-conscious workplace, where awareness and preventive health are prioritized.

During the session, female attendees received detailed information on identifying early symptoms of breast cancer and were introduced to effective lifestyle practices to reduce associated risks. The session highlighted the importance of self-examinations and early detection, empowering participants to take proactive steps in managing their health. This exclusive event reinforced CBD Punjab’s efforts to foster an informed and health-aware environment for its female employees.

The event was attended by the Director of HR & IT CBD Punjab, Palwasha Mengal, along with the entire female staff of CBD Punjab, who collectively wore pink in solidarity with the cause. To further support the awareness initiative, handouts were distributed among the attendees. These handouts contained vital information on breast cancer symptoms, guidance on self-examination techniques, and lifestyle tips, ensuring that each participant was equipped with knowledge that could potentially save lives.

Imran Amin, CEO CBD Punjab, expressed his commitment to the cause, stating, “At CBD Punjab, we believe that a healthy workforce is a productive one. Initiatives like these reflect our unwavering dedication to the well-being of our team members. By fostering awareness and promoting proactive health measures, we aim to build a workplace that genuinely cares for its people, both personally and professionally.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024