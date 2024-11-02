Transfer to provinces: Pak-PWD projects handed over to Punjab govt

ISLAMABAD: All development projects of the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak-PWD) allocated to Punjab have been successfully handed over to the provincial government.

The additional secretary of Housing and Works informed this to a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Friday.

The minister emphasised the need to expedite the transfer process for other provinces, directing that the transfer to Sindh be completed within the next five days.

The meeting reviewed the progress on the transfer of Pak PWD projects to provincial governments under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The meeting was briefed by the additional secretary of Housing and Works on the progress of the project transfer. According to the update provided, all Pak PWD projects allocated to Punjab have been successfully handed over to the provincial government.

“Efforts must be made to ensure the remaining work in Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is completed by next week,” stated Iqbal, underscoring the importance of timely collaboration between federal and provincial entities.

He stressed that a transfer mechanism has been established, and any instance of non-cooperation should be reported to the Director General (DG) Pak PWD of the relevant province and respective departments. This step aims to reinforce accountability and ensure smooth project handovers across all provinces.

