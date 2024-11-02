AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-02

Transfer to provinces: Pak-PWD projects handed over to Punjab govt

Naveed Butt Published 02 Nov, 2024 06:15am

ISLAMABAD: All development projects of the Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak-PWD) allocated to Punjab have been successfully handed over to the provincial government.

The additional secretary of Housing and Works informed this to a high-level meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Friday.

The minister emphasised the need to expedite the transfer process for other provinces, directing that the transfer to Sindh be completed within the next five days.

The meeting reviewed the progress on the transfer of Pak PWD projects to provincial governments under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The meeting was briefed by the additional secretary of Housing and Works on the progress of the project transfer. According to the update provided, all Pak PWD projects allocated to Punjab have been successfully handed over to the provincial government.

“Efforts must be made to ensure the remaining work in Sindh, Balochistan, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is completed by next week,” stated Iqbal, underscoring the importance of timely collaboration between federal and provincial entities.

He stressed that a transfer mechanism has been established, and any instance of non-cooperation should be reported to the Director General (DG) Pak PWD of the relevant province and respective departments. This step aims to reinforce accountability and ensure smooth project handovers across all provinces.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

development projects Ahsan iqbal PSDP Punjab govt Pak PWD

Comments

200 characters

Transfer to provinces: Pak-PWD projects handed over to Punjab govt

Passco to allocate, release wheat: ECC

Saudi investment: roadmap discussed in Riyadh

Qatar to invest $3bn in diverse sectors: minister

Anti-terror bill moved in NA: LEAs, agencies could detain suspects for 3 months

Badin-IV South Block: Alleged sale of gas thru unlicensed co irks Senate panel

‘Rs38.925bn outstanding on account of KP govt’s NHP share’

LHC backs CCP’s role in regulating competition

Qatar to further deepen economic, investment ties

BoD for amending SMEDA Ordinance 2002

KP govt signs deal to establish own power transmission line

Read more stories