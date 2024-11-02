ATC grants physical remand of woman TikToker

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Friday allowed Gulberg police six-day physical remand of a woman TikToker Sara Khan who claimed to be the mother of the alleged rape victim of Punjab College.

Earlier, the police produced the suspect before the court who is a resident of Karachi with a permanent address in Multan. The court, however, ordered that the woman suspect would remain in the police custody from sunrise to sunset and for rest would remain in jail on judicial custody.

The investigating officer told the court that the suspect recorded a video claiming that she was the mother of an alleged victim and uploaded it on her TikTok handle.

He said the video went viral and added to the controversy over the alleged case. He said the suspect had been charged with making a false claim, inciting public sentiment against the government authorities and urging the people for violence.

