Green Tractor Scheme re-launched after 12 years: Maryam

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while conducting digital balloting of “CM Punjab Green Tractor Program” to relaunch Nawaz Sharif’s green tractor scheme for farmers in Punjab, after a lapse of 12 years said on Friday that they want to enter a modern era of mechanization of agriculture in Punjab.

Under the scheme, Rs one million subsidy will be given on each tractor to 9500 farmers.

The CM inspected 04 types of green tractors to be given to the farmers, and also rode a tractor to review its features.

She described tractor driving as a pleasant experience.

She was apprised by the authorities concerned after the balloting, ”Mohammad Yasin S/O Mohammad Ashraf of Okara is the first farmer to get a green tractor. Talib Hussain S/O Muhammad Hussain of Chakwal is the second farmer, while Ghulam Akbar S/O Haji Ghulam Hussain of Dera Ghazi Khan is the third farmer to get a green tractor.” She was further briefed, ”339 farmers in Okara, 111 farmers in Chakwal and 276 farmers in DG Khan will get green tractors under the scheme.”

The CM congratulated all farmers who got green tractors, and said, ”Names of all lucky winners have been displayed on the portal of “CM Punjab Green Tractor Scheme “and the website of Agriculture Department.” She added, “The list of successful farmers is also available in the offices of Agriculture Department.” She also announced to give 1000 green tractors to wheat growers on 25-50 acres of land absolutely free of cost through balloting.

Provincial Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani gave a detailed briefing about the Green Tractor Scheme on the occasion.

Moreover, the Chief Minister Punjab met Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain to discuss the country’s political situation, problems being confronted by the industries sector and other development matters.

The CM said on the occasion, “The Punjab government will generate new employment opportunities by making the province an industrial hub.

Technical institutions are being upgraded according to industries demand for better youth employment.”

Chaudhry Shafay Hussain acknowledged that CM Punjab’s initiatives being undertaken with regard to industries are commendable.

