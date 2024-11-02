AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-02

Dollar pares gains after weak US jobs data

Reuters Published 02 Nov, 2024 06:15am

NEW YORK: The dollar pared gains against the euro on Friday after data showed US job growth slowed sharply in October amid disruptions from hurricanes and strikes by aerospace factory workers.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 12,000 jobs last month, after a downwardly revised 223,000 in September, the Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast October payrolls rising 113,000.

The US unemployment rate, however, held steady at 4.1%, offering assurance that the labor market remained on a solid footing.

Hurricane Helene devastated the Southeast in late September and Hurricane Milton lashed Florida a week later.

A total 41,400 new workers were on strike, including machinists at Boeing and Textron, an aircraft company, when employers were surveyed for October’s employment report.

“The headline figure has been expected for quite some time to be low, though perhaps not this low, but it looks like right now traders are treating the entire data dump this morning with a grain of salt,” Helen Given, associate director of trading at Monex USA, said.

The euro was down 0.12% against the dollar at $1.087, after having dipped as much as 0.28% earlier in the session.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major currencies, was up 0.07% at 103.95.

“Under normal circumstances this would be a hugely damaging report for the dollar and 50 bp rate cuts would suddenly be thrown back into the discussion. But markets are rightly avoiding an overreaction,” Ballinger Group FX market analyst Kyle Chapman said in a note.

Traders of futures that settle to the Fed’s policy rate were pricing about a 99% chance of a quarter-point interest rate cut on Nov. 7, to 4.5%-4.75%.

The Labor Department’s closely watched employment report was the last major economic data before Americans head to the polls on Tuesday to choose Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris or Republican former President Donald Trump as the country’s next president.

Opinion polls show the race is very tight. The Fed announces its policy decision two days after the election.

“I’m sure trading will be choppy, but likely range-bound ahead of both the election and the FOMC,” Monex’s Given said.

The dollar was on pace to snap a three-session losing streak against the yen, rising 0.26% to 152.41, ahead of a three-day weekend in Japan.

Less dovish comments from Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda following the central bank’s decision to stand pat on Thursday had lifted the yen earlier this week.

“We think the chances of a Dec. rate hike have somewhat increased after Gov. Ueda’s press conference,” Morgan Stanley MUFG economists Takeshi Yamaguchi and Masayuki Inui wrote in a report on Thursday.

Their base case remains for the BOJ to raise rates again in January to 0.5%.

Sterling was up 0.55% at $1.29695 on Friday, and set to snap a five-week streak of weekly losses against the dollar. Short-term British government borrowing costs headed for their biggest weekly jump in over a year on Friday, as Labour’s tax-and-spend budget raised inflation expectations.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap, was up 1.5% on the day at $71.089.

Dollar dollar index us jobs US unemployment rate

Comments

200 characters

Dollar pares gains after weak US jobs data

Passco to allocate, release wheat: ECC

Saudi investment: roadmap discussed in Riyadh

Qatar to invest $3bn in diverse sectors: minister

Anti-terror bill moved in NA: LEAs, agencies could detain suspects for 3 months

Badin-IV South Block: Alleged sale of gas thru unlicensed co irks Senate panel

‘Rs38.925bn outstanding on account of KP govt’s NHP share’

LHC backs CCP’s role in regulating competition

Qatar to further deepen economic, investment ties

BoD for amending SMEDA Ordinance 2002

KP govt signs deal to establish own power transmission line

Read more stories