AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two dead, 6 injured in shooting at downtown Orlando amid Halloween celebration

Reuters Published 01 Nov, 2024 06:20pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Two people died and six were injured in a shooting in the downtown neighborhood of Orlando, Florida in the midst of Halloween festivities, the regional police department said on Friday, adding that a teenage suspect had been arrested.

The injured people were transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center (ORMC) and were stable, according to the police.

The shooting of the eight people took place at around 1 a.m. (0500 GMT), within Orlando’s entertainment district where hundreds of people were celebrating Halloween.

Georgia high school student, 14, kills 4 and wounds 9 in campus shooting

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at Central Boulevard and Orange Avenue and within minutes, a second shooting was witnessed by officers south of Washington Street on Orange Avenue, Orlando police department said in a statement.

People in Halloween costumes stood in the incident area as emergency personnel attended to casualties lying in the street, a video, posted on Instagram and verified by Reuters, showed.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said at a press conference that the alleged gunman, a 17-year-old boy, had been identified and taken into custody.

The police are still conducting an active investigation, Smith said.

The police department was assessing the need for increased patrols downtown this weekend, its statement said.

Halloween Orlando

Comments

200 characters

Two dead, 6 injured in shooting at downtown Orlando amid Halloween celebration

5 school children among seven killed in Mastung explosion

Stocks rebound on late-session buying, KSE-100 closes nearly 1,900 points higher

PM Shehbaz invites Qatari businessmen to invest in Pakistan’s energy, infrastructure

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Oil climbs 2% on reports of Iran preparing strike on Israel

UBL submits merger offer to Silkbank

Pakistan offers lowest in Indonesia’s tender for 500,000 tons of rice

Siemens AG acquires additional stake in Pakistan’s subsidiary for Rs1.7bn

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Massive shootout in France wounds five: minister

Read more stories