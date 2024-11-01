AGL 37.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.68%)
AIRLINK 124.10 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (2.13%)
BOP 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.08%)
CNERGY 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
DFML 40.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1%)
DGKC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.96%)
FCCL 33.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (3.91%)
FFBL 66.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.78%)
FFL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.49%)
HUBC 104.45 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.63%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.51%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.9%)
KOSM 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.53%)
MLCF 38.84 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.57%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 179.65 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (4.3%)
PAEL 24.97 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.69%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PPL 153.00 Increased By ▲ 11.31 (7.98%)
PRL 22.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
PTC 14.91 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.15%)
SEARL 66.85 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (3.55%)
TELE 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.82%)
TOMCL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.56%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.55%)
UNITY 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,717 Increased By 233.5 (2.46%)
BR30 29,237 Increased By 866.2 (3.05%)
KSE100 90,860 Increased By 1893.1 (2.13%)
KSE30 28,458 Increased By 630.4 (2.27%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

‘Game of Thrones’ movie in early development: reports

AFP Published 01 Nov, 2024 05:42pm

LOS ANGELES, United States: Could the dragons of Westeros finally be coming to the big screen?

At least one ‘Game of Thrones’ movie is in very early stages of development, trade outlets The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline reported Thursday.

The original HBO ‘Game of Thrones’ television show became a global cultural phenomenon during its eight-season run from 2011-2019, garnering huge audiences and a record 59 Emmys.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s fantasy novel series ‘A Song of Ice and Fire,’ the hit show about violent, feuding noble families has already spawned TV spinoff ‘House of the Dragon,’ with more small-screen adaptations confirmed to be in the works.

But while Martin and ‘Thrones’ showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have discussed potential movies based on the universe in the past, parent company Warner Bros Discovery has been opposed to bringing the franchise to theaters.

Harry Potter series, another ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel coming to Max streaming service

The Hollywood Reporter suggested Thursday that recent leadership changes at the studio, and the success of franchises that have hopped between big and small screens such as ‘The Batman,’ ‘Dune’ and the upcoming ‘Harry Potter’ TV series, may have finally prompted a change.

Warner Bros “has been quietly developing at least one film” set in the ‘Thrones’ universe, it reported.

Deadline said there have been only “preliminary discussions,” and no stars are yet attached to the proposed movie.

“We have no comment on this,” a Warner spokeswoman told AFP.

Game of Thrones HBO

Comments

200 characters

‘Game of Thrones’ movie in early development: reports

5 school children among seven killed in Mastung explosion

Stocks rebound on late-session buying, KSE-100 closes nearly 1,900 points higher

PM Shehbaz invites Qatari businessmen to invest in Pakistan’s energy, infrastructure

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Oil climbs 2% on reports of Iran preparing strike on Israel

UBL submits merger offer to Silkbank

Pakistan offers lowest in Indonesia’s tender for 500,000 tons of rice

Siemens AG acquires additional stake in Pakistan’s subsidiary for Rs1.7bn

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Massive shootout in France wounds five: minister

Read more stories