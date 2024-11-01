AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
AIRLINK 123.89 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (1.96%)
BOP 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DCL 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
DFML 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.9%)
DGKC 86.61 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.38%)
FCCL 33.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.21%)
FFBL 66.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
FFL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
HUBC 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.39%)
HUMNL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.89%)
KEL 4.66 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.19%)
KOSM 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.68%)
MLCF 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.2%)
NBP 60.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 178.43 Increased By ▲ 6.18 (3.59%)
PAEL 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
PIBTL 5.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 150.99 Increased By ▲ 9.30 (6.56%)
PRL 22.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
PTC 14.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.56%)
SEARL 66.65 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (3.24%)
TELE 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
TOMCL 35.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TREET 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.48%)
TRG 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.84%)
UNITY 26.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.56%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,670 Increased By 186.4 (1.97%)
BR30 29,125 Increased By 753.7 (2.66%)
KSE100 90,568 Increased By 1601.6 (1.8%)
KSE30 28,335 Increased By 507.3 (1.82%)
Nov 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Massive shootout in France wounds five: minister

AFP Published 01 Nov, 2024 02:24pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

PARIS: A massive shootout linked to drug trafficking has left a teenager and four others seriously wounded in western France, Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said Friday, in the latest such gunfight to injure children.

The shootout erupted in front of a restaurant overnight in the western city of Poitiers, Retailleau told BFMTV/RMC radio.

“What started as a shooting at a restaurant ended up in a fight between rival gangs that involved several hundred people”, Retailleau said.

Talks between Russian, North Korean foreign ministers begin in Moscow

The 15-year-old boy wounded was between life and death, he said. The minister warned that the country was at a “tipping point” when it came to drug trafficking violence, saying that he was planning to travel later in the day to the northwestern city of Rennes, where a five-year-old child was also between life and death after being shot on Saturday in another fire exchange related to drug trafficking.

france Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau Massive shootout

Comments

200 characters

Massive shootout in France wounds five: minister

5 school children among seven killed in Mastung explosion

PSX soars, KSE-100 gains over 1,200 points

PM Shehbaz invites Qatari businessmen to invest in Pakistan’s energy, infrastructure

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Oil climbs more than $1 on reports of Iran preparing strike on Israel

UBL submits merger offer to Silkbank

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Negotiations with IPPs: Nepra voices concerns about ‘key’ factors

Conversion of power plants to coal: NEA of China seeks to set up working group for talks

Read more stories